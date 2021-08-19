$120.42 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report $120.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $491.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after acquiring an additional 217,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $155.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

