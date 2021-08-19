iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,543 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,637.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 86,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $2,184,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $682,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

