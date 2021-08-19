IFP Advisors Inc Has $116,000 Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

