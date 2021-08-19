IFP Advisors Inc Has $114,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $180.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.73. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

