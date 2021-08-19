TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 8.2%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 3,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,191,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

