4,129 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,836,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,872,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $129.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.