2,170 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $292.72 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

