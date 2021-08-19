Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRON. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth $189,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

