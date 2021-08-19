The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Global Securities

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ANDE opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Andersons in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

