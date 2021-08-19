Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Lannett worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lannett by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Lannett by 218.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 148,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lannett by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Lannett news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

