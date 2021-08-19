Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

