Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

