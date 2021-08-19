Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Trevena were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRVN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trevena by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 39.53% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

