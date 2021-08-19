Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,645 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -3.58. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

