Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $220,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of A-Mark Precious Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRK. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,510 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $661,653.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $527.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.