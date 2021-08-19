IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 375 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after buying an additional 147,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 95,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 77,115 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $3,845,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the period.

NXTG stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.47. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $78.59.

