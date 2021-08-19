Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15.

