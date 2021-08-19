IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,991 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.49.

