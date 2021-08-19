Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

