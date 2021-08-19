Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 6,884 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30.

SI-BONE stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $661.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.43.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

