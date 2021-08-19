MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

NYSE:MAX opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.51. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -161.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $1,827,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

