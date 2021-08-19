Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAX. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $794.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

