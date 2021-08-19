SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $335.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $318.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.04. SEA has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $326.79.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.