United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

NYSE UMC opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.