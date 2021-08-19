Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

