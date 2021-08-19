Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.05 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

