PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of PTE stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 103.18% and a negative net margin of 266.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth about $2,193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 281,949 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

