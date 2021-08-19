Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Update

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $378.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

