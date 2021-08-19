ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 743,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $353.61 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

