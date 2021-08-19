Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TAG Immobilien (TEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TAG Immobilien (ETR: TEG) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/11/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/11/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €29.60 ($34.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/16/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/5/2021 – TAG Immobilien was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TEG stock opened at €29.00 ($34.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.94. TAG Immobilien AG has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52 week high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

