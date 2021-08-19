Truist Securities Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.18.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
