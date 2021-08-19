Truist Securities Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $40.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

