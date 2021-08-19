United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on UUGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 103.40%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

