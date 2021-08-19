BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 101,053 shares.The stock last traded at $81.23 and had previously closed at $86.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in BRP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in BRP by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

