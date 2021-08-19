PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.20

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.21, with a volume of 37336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

Get PACCAR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.