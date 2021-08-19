GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Trading Down 8%

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) were down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.80 and last traded at $72.80. Approximately 14,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,804,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GXO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.