Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.63.

EDAP stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of 588.59 and a beta of 1.74. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

