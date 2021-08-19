Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Declines By 27.7%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 352,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $117,517.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,833.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03. Atlanticus has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 175.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

