Short Interest in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Drops By 19.8%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,992 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AtriCure by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

