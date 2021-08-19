Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.