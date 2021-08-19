Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

