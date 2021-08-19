Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.43.

AKRO stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

