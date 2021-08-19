Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $162.47 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

