NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.