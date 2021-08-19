NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 350 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $117.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,368 shares of company stock valued at $106,785,125 over the last 90 days.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

