NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 195 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.