Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) vs. Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Head to Head Review

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pigeon and Covestro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pigeon $934.17 million 3.91 $100.05 million N/A N/A Covestro $12.23 billion 1.02 $524.32 million $1.42 22.71

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pigeon and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pigeon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Covestro 3 3 8 1 2.47

Profitability

This table compares Pigeon and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pigeon N/A N/A N/A Covestro 7.68% 17.14% 7.56%

Risk and Volatility

Pigeon has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Covestro pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Covestro beats Pigeon on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses. The China Business segment deals with the manufacture and sale of childcare and women’s supplies in China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Russia. The Singapore Business segment manages the production and sale of childcare and women’s products in Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Australia, and Middle East. The Lansinoh Business segment includes the manufacture and sale of childcare and womens products in Germany, Turkey, United States, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Yuichi Nakata on August 15, 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

