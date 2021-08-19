NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,051 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.87.

