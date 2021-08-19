Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.16. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

