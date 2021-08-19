Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 86.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419,576 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.38 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,980 shares of company stock worth $8,957,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

