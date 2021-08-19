698,004 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 698,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,542,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAY opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.